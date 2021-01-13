 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 14:00:00 -0600') }}

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan radio basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch talks about U-M's dominant win over Wisconsin, on the podcast.

Boesch and senior editor John Borton also go big picture on a squad quickly climbing to the national elite.

Michigan point guard Mike Smith led a balanced scoring attack against a reeling Wisconsin team.
Here's what Boesch has to say…


