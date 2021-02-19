TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan basketball's radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch checks in on the podcast, talking OSU showdown and more.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss U-M's home win over Rutgers last night, as well as the big one to come on Sunday. They also delve into what sort of schedule the Wolverines might play down the stretch and how they can hang on for the first Big Ten title under Juwan Howard.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook