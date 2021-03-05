TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Boesch and senior editor John Borton relive all of Michigan's heroics in putting down Michigan State, 69-50, to clinch the regular season Big Ten title. They also talk about the rematch Sunday at MSU, the Big Ten Tournament, NCAA seeding and just how meaningful this championship feels to Howard & Co.

Michigan radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch talks about Juwan Howard's Wolverines wrapping up a title.

Here's what Boesch has to say…

