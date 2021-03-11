TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch breaks it all down, regarding Juwan Howard's Wolverines and the Big Ten Tournament.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton talk extensively about senior guard Eli Brooks injury — does he play, and should he? — how the bracket shapes up, and more. Boesch also gives his three keys to U-M making it to the championship game on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
