 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-26 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan radio play-by-play announcer for basketball, Brian Boesch, joins the podcast to preview U-M-FSU.

Boesch and senior editor John Borton take a long look at the only Big Ten team left in The Big Dance, and its chances to keep going, against a Florida State team with length, size and strength.

Senior guard Chaundee Brown Jr. proved an X-factor against LSU, and hopes to do the say versus FSU.
Senior guard Chaundee Brown Jr. proved an X-factor against LSU, and hopes to do the say versus FSU.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here's what Boesch has to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}