TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Boesch and senior editor John Borton take a long look at the only Big Ten team left in The Big Dance, and its chances to keep going, against a Florida State team with length, size and strength.

Michigan radio play-by-play announcer for basketball, Brian Boesch, joins the podcast to preview U-M-FSU.

Here's what Boesch has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook