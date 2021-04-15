 Michigan Wolverines Radio Play-By-Play Man Brian Boesch Talks U-M
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-15 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan radio basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch talks Eli Brooks, the Class of 2021, and Juwan Howard on the podcast.

Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss the impact of Brooks accepting a fifth-year senior season with Howard's crew. They also talk about who has the most wide-open opportunities in 2021-22, and the dramatic uptick in expectations over the past two years.

Guard Eli Brooks will be back as a fifth-year senior, leading Michigan against the Buckeyes and all comers.
Guard Eli Brooks will be back as a fifth-year senior, leading Michigan against the Buckeyes and all comers.
Here's what Boesch has to say …


