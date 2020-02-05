Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Brian Boesch, the radio play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, joins the podcast to talk Ohio State, MSU and more.
Boesch joins senior editor John Borton to discuss tear-away jerseys, questionable flagrant fouls, even more questionable shooting slumps and much more in the wake of U-M's third straight home loss. Also, Boesch gives his take on what the Wolverines will need down the stretch to make the NCAA Tournament.
Here's what Boesch had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook