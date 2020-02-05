Brian Boesch, the radio play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, joins the podcast to talk Ohio State, MSU and more.

Boesch joins senior editor John Borton to discuss tear-away jerseys, questionable flagrant fouls, even more questionable shooting slumps and much more in the wake of U-M's third straight home loss. Also, Boesch gives his take on what the Wolverines will need down the stretch to make the NCAA Tournament.