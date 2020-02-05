News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 12:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Brian Boesch, the radio play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, joins the podcast to talk Ohio State, MSU and more.

Boesch joins senior editor John Borton to discuss tear-away jerseys, questionable flagrant fouls, even more questionable shooting slumps and much more in the wake of U-M's third straight home loss. Also, Boesch gives his take on what the Wolverines will need down the stretch to make the NCAA Tournament.

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson drives on OSU in a game that came down to the final minute.
Senior point guard Zavier Simpson drives on OSU in a game that came down to the final minute.

Here's what Boesch had to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}