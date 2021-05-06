 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Radio Play-By-Play Man Brian Boesch Talks U-M
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch opens up about Juwan Howard and how he's making it happen, on the podcast.

Boesch and senior editor John Borton examine not only Howard's willingness to embrace a changing college basketball world, but his unique readiness to thrive in it.

Howard challenges those in a "For Competitors Only" garb, which is more than just a slogan.
Here's what Boesch has to say…

---

