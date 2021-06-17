Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
The radio voice of Michigan basketball, Brian Boesch, joins the podcast to talk Juwan Howard and crew.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss Franz Wagner's NBA dreams, Howard stiff-arming NBA teams, and the process of getting to know the new wave of talent fans will be talking about in 2021-22.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
