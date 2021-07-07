Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
The Michigan radio voice for basketball, Brian Boesch, talks about the return of Hunter Dickinson and much more.
Boesch joined senior editor John Borton to discuss Dickinson's decision to return to Ann Arbor for another year, joining newcomer DeVante' Jones and a host of talented freshmen. The two talked about the Wolverines' prospects for going after what Dickinson says he has his sights set on — a national championship.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook