Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

The Michigan radio voice for basketball, Brian Boesch, talks about the return of Hunter Dickinson and much more.

Boesch joined senior editor John Borton to discuss Dickinson's decision to return to Ann Arbor for another year, joining newcomer DeVante' Jones and a host of talented freshmen. The two talked about the Wolverines' prospects for going after what Dickinson says he has his sights set on — a national championship.