Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan Radio basketball play-by-play announcer Brian Boesch joins the podcast, talking about a huge win at Rutgers, and more.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss U-M's 60-52 win, the first home loss all year by Rutgers. They also talk about the home stretch of Michigan's schedule, along with the John Beilein situation at Cleveland.
Here's what Boesch had to say...
