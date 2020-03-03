Boesch joins senior editor John Borton to discuss the Wolverines' inconsistent results of late, and where they stand heading into tournament time. Boesch also reflects on Michigan's seniors, prior to their last game at Crisler Center on Thursday night.

Michigan Radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch joins the podcast, talking U-M basketball down the home stretch of the regular season.

Here's what Boesch had to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook