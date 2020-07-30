TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan Radio basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch returns to the podcast, talking Isaiah Livers, lineup and more.
Boesch joins senior editor John Borton to discuss the impact of Livers coming back as a senior, and what it means for Juwan Howard's crew. They also take a look at how Howard's starters may fall into place — when and if the tipoff to the season comes.
Here's what Boesch had to say …
