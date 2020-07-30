TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Radio basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch returns to the podcast, talking Isaiah Livers, lineup and more. Boesch joins senior editor John Borton to discuss the impact of Livers coming back as a senior, and what it means for Juwan Howard's crew. They also take a look at how Howard's starters may fall into place — when and if the tipoff to the season comes.

Isaiah Livers will give Juwan Howard a coveted commodity in college basketball — a highly talented senior. (Lon Horwedel)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!