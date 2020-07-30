 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 14:17:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Radio basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch returns to the podcast, talking Isaiah Livers, lineup and more.

Boesch joins senior editor John Borton to discuss the impact of Livers coming back as a senior, and what it means for Juwan Howard's crew. They also take a look at how Howard's starters may fall into place — when and if the tipoff to the season comes.

Isaiah Livers will give Juwan Howard a coveted commodity in college basketball — a highly talented senior.
Isaiah Livers will give Juwan Howard a coveted commodity in college basketball — a highly talented senior. (Lon Horwedel)
Here's what Boesch had to say …


