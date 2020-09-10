TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan radio's basketball play-by-play man, Brian Boesch, joins the podcast to talk U-M hoops and football.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss the talk of an expanded NCAA Tournament, football's delay, and the Big Ten's communications skills. Boesch also presents a weekend solution for those aching over the football void.
Here's what Boesch had to say…
