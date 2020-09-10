 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 12:00:00 -0500') }}

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan radio's basketball play-by-play man, Brian Boesch, joins the podcast to talk U-M hoops and football.

Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss the talk of an expanded NCAA Tournament, football's delay, and the Big Ten's communications skills. Boesch also presents a weekend solution for those aching over the football void.

Juwan Howard and his basketball team are all pointing toward the 2020-21 season with optimism.
Here's what Boesch had to say…


{{ article.author_name }}