TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan radio's basketball play-by-play man, Brian Boesch, joins the podcast to talk U-M hoops and football. Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss the talk of an expanded NCAA Tournament, football's delay, and the Big Ten's communications skills. Boesch also presents a weekend solution for those aching over the football void.

Juwan Howard and his basketball team are all pointing toward the 2020-21 season with optimism.

