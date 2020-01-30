News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: David Merritt With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan captain David Merritt checks in to talk basketball, including the upcoming showdown with Rutgers.

Merritt joins senior editor John Borton to discuss key elements of the Wolverines' much-needed win over Nebraska, and what needs to carry over in the days going forward. He also gives a big-picture view of what this team might still accomplish.

Juwan Howard makes his point in Michigan's crucial victory over Nebraska on Tuesday night.
Here's what Merritt had to say…


---

