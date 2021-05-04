Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian weighs in with some strong Michigan basketball opinions, on the podcast.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton discuss the departure of U-M's Franz Wagner, who made his decision to leave for the NBA official today. He's going, but transfer point guard Davante' Jones is coming, and Fithian also touches on how big that will be for Juwan Howard's crew. Fithian also gives his take on a potential starting lineup for the Wolverines next winter.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook