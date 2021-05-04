Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian weighs in with some strong Michigan basketball opinions, on the podcast.

Fithian and senior editor John Borton discuss the departure of U-M's Franz Wagner, who made his decision to leave for the NBA official today. He's going, but transfer point guard Davante' Jones is coming, and Fithian also touches on how big that will be for Juwan Howard's crew. Fithian also gives his take on a potential starting lineup for the Wolverines next winter.