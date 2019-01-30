Michigan Basketball Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Detroit radio personality Doug Karsch joined senior editor John Borton to talk Zavier Simpson, Tom Brady and more on the podcast.
Karsch weighed in on Michigan basketball's toughness and where it might take them in the weeks to come. He also discussed Brady's days at Michigan, the formative moments of his extreme competitiveness, and who wins the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Here's what Karsch had to say.
