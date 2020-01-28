Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Jeff Schiller With John Borton
Jeff Schiller, The Fort's own MHoops1, weighs in on Michigan-Nebraska, key personnel losses and more, on the podcast.
Schiller and senior editor John Borton talk about the Wolverines going into Lincoln likely without junior forward Isaiah Livers and definitely without suspended senior point guard Zavier Simpson. Schiller delivers some strong takes on how things change for Juwan Howard's crew and how they'll have to attack..
Here's what Schiller has to say…
