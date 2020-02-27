News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Jeff Schiller With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Jeff Schiller (MHoops1) on The Fort, this site's popular premium message board, delivers strong insight into the Wolverines, on the podcast.

Schiller joins senior editor John Borton to talk about the turnaround by the Juwan Howard-coached crew, which has gone from perhaps out of the NCAA Tournament to a recent "lock" to make it. Schiller also points out specifics he sees from Howard that reveal a coaching savvy that has improved U-M's position.

Juwan Howard has taken Michigan from a rough Big Ten start to becoming one of the league's hottest teams.
Here's what Schiller has to say...


