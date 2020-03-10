Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Jeff Schiller With John Borton
The Fort's own Jeff Schiller (MHoops1) gives his breakdown of Michigan basketball heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
Schiller joins senior editor John Borton in talking about the Wolverines' struggles of late, keys to an extended run in Indianapolis, and how Michigan's match-ups look in the early going.
Here's what Schiller has to say…
