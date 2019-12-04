News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 14:38:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Louisville Loss And More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The Schiller Brothers, Jeff (MHoops1) and Greg (gesblue) from The Fort, TheWolverine.com's premium message board, talk U-M vs. Louisville and more with Chris Balas.

Louisville held Zavier Simpson in check in a 58-43 win Tuesday night.
Louisville held Zavier Simpson in check in a 58-43 win Tuesday night. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}