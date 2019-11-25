News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Mike Boyd With Chris Balas

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan basketball assistant coach Mike Boyd, a coach on the 1989 National Championship team, joins Chris Balas to talk U-M hoops.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines take on Iowa State Wednesday at noon in the Bahamas .
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines take on Iowa State Wednesday at noon in the Bahamas.

