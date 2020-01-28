News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 16:13:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Mike Boyd With Chris Balas (1-28)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan assistant Mike Boyd talks about Zavier Simpson's suspension, tonight's game with Nebraska and more.

Zavier Simpson will miss at least one game due to suspension.
Zavier Simpson will miss at least one game due to suspension. (USA Today Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}