basketball

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Mike Boyd With Chris Balas (2-18)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan assistant coach Mike Boyd joins Chris Balas to talk about the Wolverines' big week, more.

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Isaiah Livers is expected to play Wednesday despite hurting his ankle against Indiana.
Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Isaiah Livers is expected to play Wednesday despite hurting his ankle against Indiana. (AP Images)

