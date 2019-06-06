Podcast: Talking Juwan Howard Assistants Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley, More
Brandon Brown, Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey talk Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley and more of Juwan Howard's staff and vision. The group also discusses the apparent departure of Oliver Martin and a little bit of Michigan's big event in New York City.
