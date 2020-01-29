News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 14:46:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Talking Hoops Recruiting

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Rivals.com's and TheWolfpacker.com's Jacey Zembal joins Chris Balas to give his take on U-M's recruits, having seen all of them in person.

Michigan class of 2020 wing target Josh Christopher is high on the Wolverines.
Michigan class of 2020 wing target Josh Christopher is high on the Wolverines. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}