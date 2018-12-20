Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Hnzekbhkxoa4qwkttnma
John Beilein is developing another strong squad, this one off to an 11-0 beginning.

College basketball analyst and former Wolverine Tim McCormick talks Michigan's development, with senior editor John Borton.

McCormick also touches on concerns he has remaining for the 2018-19 crew, and how the Big Ten is shaping up. Here's what McCormick had to say.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}