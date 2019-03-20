Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Basketball analyst Tim McCormick likes Michigan's chances for a long tournament run, and talks about it on the podcast.
McCormick joined senior editor John Borton in discussing the Wolverines' tough Big Ten Tournament championship game loss, the start of the NCAAs versus Montana, the brackets, his Final Four and more.
Here's what McCormick had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook