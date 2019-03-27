Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton
College basketball analyst Tim McCormick likes the way Michigan is playing, but says on the podcast there's a tough task at hand.
McCormick breaks down the Michigan-Texas Tech match-up, as well as talking about the teams he thinks have the best shot at making it through the weekend to the Final Four.
Here's what McCormick has to say.
---
