{{ timeAgo('2019-03-27 10:56:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

Michigan celebrated on its way to the Sweet 16, but has to dig in to topple Texas Tech.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

College basketball analyst Tim McCormick likes the way Michigan is playing, but says on the podcast there's a tough task at hand.

McCormick breaks down the Michigan-Texas Tech match-up, as well as talking about the teams he thinks have the best shot at making it through the weekend to the Final Four.

Here's what McCormick has to say.


