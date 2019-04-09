Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

John Beilein won't be sitting down on the job when it comes to building for the 2019-20 season.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Tim McCormick checks in for a basketball wrap-up session on the podcast, taking a long look at Michigan's near future.

McCormick joins senior editor John Borton, touching on the NCAA championship game, potential roster changes for John Beilein's squad and what the Wolverines might expect when the next season rolls around.

Here's what McCormick had to say.


---

{{ article.author_name }}