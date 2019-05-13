News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-13 12:33:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

John Beilein will be sitting on the Cleveland Cavaliers' sideline going forward, in a move to the NBA.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

John Beilein is the new head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. Basketball analyst Tim McCormick joins the podcast to talk about it.

McCormick discusses Beilein's move with senior editor John Borton, and gives his list of coaches to potentially replace the U-M icon.

Here's what McCormick had to say.


