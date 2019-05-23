News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

Juwan Howard will bring extensive knowledge of the game and hard work toward success, Tim McCormick says.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Tim McCormick proved a Juwan Howard proponent throughout Michigan's search for a head coach, and tells why, on the podcast.

McCormick joins senior editor John Borton to talk about Michigan's new boss, his personality, his challenge in taking over, etc.

Here's what McCormick had to say.


