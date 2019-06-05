Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Basketball analyst Tim McCormick is excited to see Juwan Howard's aggressive recruiting kick in, and talks about it on the podcast.
McCormick joined senior editor John Borton to discuss Howard filling out his staff, what the various assistants will do for him, and how the recruiting game might be significantly different.
Here's what McCormick has to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine,@JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and@DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook