Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

Tim McCormick says Juwan Howard will take a more aggressive stance in basketball recruiting. (Brandon Brown)
John Borton • TheWolverine
Basketball analyst Tim McCormick is excited to see Juwan Howard's aggressive recruiting kick in, and talks about it on the podcast.

McCormick joined senior editor John Borton to discuss Howard filling out his staff, what the various assistants will do for him, and how the recruiting game might be significantly different.

Here's what McCormick has to say.


