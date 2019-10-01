College basketball analyst Tim McCormick got a look at a recent practice for Juwan Howard's crew, and has plenty to report.

McCormick, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com throughout the basketball season, gets in on the act early this year. He spoke with senior editor John Borton about senior center Jon Teske's growth (on the court and in actual height), junior guard Eli Brooks' big improvement, newcomer Franz Wagner and his incredible upside, and much more.