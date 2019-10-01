News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

College basketball analyst Tim McCormick got a look at a recent practice for Juwan Howard's crew, and has plenty to report.

McCormick, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com throughout the basketball season, gets in on the act early this year. He spoke with senior editor John Borton about senior center Jon Teske's growth (on the court and in actual height), junior guard Eli Brooks' big improvement, newcomer Franz Wagner and his incredible upside, and much more.

Juwan Howard brings an enthusiastic, hands-on approach to coaching in practice, McCormick says.
Juwan Howard brings an enthusiastic, hands-on approach to coaching in practice, McCormick says. (AP Images)

Here's what McCormick has to say…


Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}