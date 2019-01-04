Ticker
Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis came up big against Penn State, and is a key going forward.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Former Wolverine Tim McCormick talks about Michigan going 14-0, the win over Penn State, and the showdown versus Indiana.

McCormick joined senior editor John Borton in their weekly conversation about John Beilein's squad, and insisted there's not much to complain about at this point. There are aspects to keep an eye on, however.

Here's what McCormick had to say.


