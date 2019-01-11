Basketball analyst Tim McCormick joined senior editor John Borton on the podcast, discussing the Wolverines, the Big Ten and more.

McCormick talked about how juniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson are such key elements of Michigan basketball at this point. He also discussed the best teams in the Big Ten, starting with undefeated Michigan and Michigan State, which hasn't lost in conference play. He projected ahead to the showdown games between those two teams, which don't come around until the final two weeks of the season.

Here's what McCormick had to say.



