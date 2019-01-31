Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton
Basketball analyst Tim McCormick brings his ever-cogent points on John Beilein's team to the table.
McCormick talks about Michigan's win over Ohio State, it's upcoming showdown in Iowa City, and makes an observation worth tucking away on junior point guard Zavier Simpson.
Here's what McCormick had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook