Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 10:28:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

Uiqqazf3zfp2gxcdt1jn
Junior guard Zavier Simpson soars to block the shot of OSU's 6-9 Kaleb Wesson.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Basketball analyst Tim McCormick brings his ever-cogent points on John Beilein's team to the table.

McCormick talks about Michigan's win over Ohio State, it's upcoming showdown in Iowa City, and makes an observation worth tucking away on junior point guard Zavier Simpson.

Here's what McCormick had to say.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}