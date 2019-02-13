Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton
Tim McCormick delivers an interesting take on John Beilein's ejection from the loss to Penn State, on the podcast.
McCormick also identifies some areas of growing concern for Beilein's crew, which is right in the middle of a red-hot battle for the Big Ten title.
Here's what McCormick had to say.
