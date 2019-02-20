Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton
Basketball analyst Tim McCormick tips his cap to Michigan for beating Maryland, but sees a potential letdown coming.
McCormick talks about Michigan's trip to Minnesota, how the Nick Ward injury will affect Michigan State, and the Big Ten race down the home stretch.
Here's what McCormick had to say, with senior editor John Borton.
