Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

The Big Ten championship is up for grabs Saturday night in East Lansing, when U-M and MSU collide.

Michigan State handled Michigan in Ann Arbor, but that doesn't prevent a turnaround in East Lansing on Saturday night.

So says basketball analyst Tim McCormick, who joined senior editor John Borton on the podcast. McCormick broke down what he thinks the Wolverines need to do differently to achieve a different outcome.

Here's what he had to say.


