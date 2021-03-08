TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford And John Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, voicing concerns about Michigan basketball. Crawford joins senior editor John Borton in a fired-up exchange surrounding Michigan's mindset in the loss at Michigan State, and the Wolverines' seeming disadvantage in some motivational aspects about that series in general. They discuss the Eli Brooks injury and how it could affect the Wolverines at tournament time, along with diving into several other topics.

Juwan Howard wasn't happy about any aspects of the loss at MSU, and let it be known to all.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!