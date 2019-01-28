Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 14:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Basketball-Brady Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Uy911exxey3zo79qdvet
John Beilein will be looking for some late-night Buckeye bashing on Tuesday at Crisler Center.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi

Lansing radio's Tom Crawford joins John Borton on a couple of hot topics: Tom Brady and Michigan basketball.

Crawford talks about Brady from a historical perspective, coming into his ninth Super Bowl. He also weighs in on John Beilein's Wolverines, who are tied in the loss column for the Big Ten lead.

Here's what Crawford had to say.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}