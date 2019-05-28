Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford has some strong ideas about Juwan Howard as Michigan coach, and shares them on the podcast.
Crawford joined senior editor John Borton for a lively discussion about the new Michigan boss, the Fab Five, Howard's possible program and more.
Here's what Crawford had to say.
