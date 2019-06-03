Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford discusses Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball, on the podcast.
Crawford joins senior editor John Borton in talking about how Howard might move forward with the particulars of his approach, his assistant coaches, etc. They also touch on aspects affected by Howard making his debut as a head coach with Michigan.
Here's what Crawford had to say.
