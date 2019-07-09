Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast to talk about new Wolverine Franz Wagner's potential impact.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the import of Wagner's decision to come to Ann Arbor, regarding Juwan Howard's fledgling U-M program. They also talk some football, with the Big Ten meetings right around the corner.
Here's what Crawford has to say.
