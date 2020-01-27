Lansing media personality Tom Crawford likes Michigan basketball going forward, despite its struggles, and tells why.

Crawford joined senior editor John Borton to discuss U-M's second home loss in a row, junior forward Isaiah Livers' re-injuring of his leg, and other Wolverine woes at this point. Crawford also waved off the notion that the season is over with those setbacks, and talked about why he has a good feeling about Juwan Howard's program in the not-so-distant future.