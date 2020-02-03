Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks Michigan basketball, a big win at Madison Square Garden and more, on the podcast. Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss U-M's fortunes on a big bounce-back week, in which the Wolverines swept games from Nebraska and Rutgers. They also talk about perhaps an even bigger week at hand, with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to Crisler Center.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson was back in action for the Wolverines on Saturday, racking up 10 assists.