Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks Michigan basketball, a big win at Madison Square Garden and more, on the podcast.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss U-M's fortunes on a big bounce-back week, in which the Wolverines swept games from Nebraska and Rutgers. They also talk about perhaps an even bigger week at hand, with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to Crisler Center.
Here's what Crawford had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook