Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan's resurgence in recent days.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about the rise of Juwan Howard's team, the remaining six-game stretch of the regular season, individual efforts that have made U-M a deeper squad, and even the present John Beilein rumors.
Here's what Crawford had to say…
