Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford weighs in on what might have been the biggest week of Michigan's season to date.
Crawford discusses with senior editor John Borton the efforts of Juwan Howard's crew going 2-0 on the Big Ten road, what it means down the stretch, and just how high this team might rise.
Here's what Crawford had to say...
