Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Michigan lost a head scratcher against Wisconsin at home, and Tom Crawford joins the podcast to talk about it.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton go over it all — bad defense, junior guard Eli Brooks' absence, comments about effort after the game, and more. They also look ahead to Sunday's match-up versus Ohio State in Columbus.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson scored 32 against Wisconsin, but it wasn't enough to avoid losing at home.
Here's what Crawford had to say…


