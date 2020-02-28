Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Michigan lost a head scratcher against Wisconsin at home, and Tom Crawford joins the podcast to talk about it.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton go over it all — bad defense, junior guard Eli Brooks' absence, comments about effort after the game, and more. They also look ahead to Sunday's match-up versus Ohio State in Columbus.
Here's what Crawford had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook